And the winners were …

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition in Denver has long been a favorite weekend of mine. It's pure mayhem, with a distinctly educational bent. I missed this year's rendition, much to my chagrin, but was there in spirit, of course. And now the the winners have been revealed — in a ceremony at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, gold, silver and bronze medals were given in 102 beer categories covering 167 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country and earning a symbol of brewing excellence — we can officially give a big Roaring Fork Valley shout-out to Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. The brewmasters down there took home the gold in the Oatmeal Stout category (59 entries total) with their Shoshone Stout. Go get yourself one next time you're in Glewnood and taste for yourself. Other Colorado winners came from places as far and wide as Fort Collins to Durango and Steamboat to Denver. Congrats to all!