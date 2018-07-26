An Evening on the Lake

On Thursday, July 12, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosted its annual summer night under the stars at Hallam Lake, the sacred 25-acre nature preserve set in the heart of town. Always a sold-out affair, the gala evening brought 250 notable residents and visitors together, joined by top environmental leaders for thoughtful discussion, tantalizing cocktails from Woody Creek Distillers, beautiful varietals from Margerum Wine Co., and locally sourced cuisine with Mark Fischer and ACES at Rock Bottom Ranch's Jason Smith assembling a talented team of chefs including Barclay Dodge of Bosq, Mark Hardin of Field to Fork, Carson Kennedy of Meat & Cheese, Matt Zubrod of The Little Nell, Taylor Wolters of The Pullman and Lacey Hughes of Silo.

Guests enjoyed fun photo ops, live music and canoe rides amid the breathtaking scenery.

This year's event honored Annie Leonard, the executive director of Greenpeace USA, an independent environmental organization which uses research, creative communication, nonviolent direct action, and people-power to advance environmental solutions.

Proceeds from the evening, sponsored in part by Aspen Sojourner, benefit ACES' environmental science education programs — learn more about ACES and become a member today by visiting http://www.aspennature.org.