Delivering bright apple flavor and a temptingly moist crumb, this simple yet stunning Bundt cake demands a prominent place in your brunch spread.

We maximized this cake's apple taste by shredding 1 1/2 pounds of tart granny smiths and bolstering their flavor with an intense reduction of apple cider mixed into the batter, brushed onto the warm exterior of the baked cake, and stirred into an icing. Using a moderate amount of spices allowed the apple flavor to shine.

Baking this fruity cake in a Bundt pan made all the difference, as the hole through the middle meant the dense batter baked through evenly and completely for a perfectly cooked cake.

For the sake of efficiency, begin boiling the cider before assembling the rest of the ingredients. Reducing the cider to exactly 1 cup is important; if you accidentally overreduce it, make up the difference with water. To ensure that the icing has the proper consistency, we recommend weighing the confectioners' sugar.

We like the tartness of granny smith apples in this recipe, but any variety of apple will work. You can shred the apples with the shredding disk of a food processor or on the large holes of a paddle or box grater.

Cooled cake can be wrapped loosely in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for as long as three days.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit http://www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Cider-Glazed Apple Bundt Cake in "All-Time Best Brunch."