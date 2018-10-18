A Lucky Night for Lucky Day

Italian hotspot l'Hostaria opened its doors for the biannual "Bone Appetite" benefit on Oct. 11, welcoming diners throughout the evening for traditional Italian fare and hospitable service. With a full dining room and bar throughout the night, the response was heartwarming with many pet owners and animal lovers in the mix, all dining in the name of a worthy cause as 20 percent of the proceeds were directed to Lucky Day Dog Rescue.

Lucky Day is a foster-only-based rescue group, meaning they do not have a facility nor the overhead that would come with this.

Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and find forever homes for animals at risk, regardless of age or breed, issue or amount of time needed that is within our means, in conjunction with providing educational services and spay/neuter programs to the community.

They have helped place hundreds of animals in new homes from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, including a pup named Blue who lives with local Susanne Morrison and a dog named Buster James who lives with her friend Barbara Frank. "I love my Lucky Day dog," said Susanne, who recently rescued the female dog and brought home with her husband and two sons. "I finally got my girl."

Seven years ago, Barbara originally thought she would foster dogs and then kept the first one she met. "I thought I was fostering a dog, but I got a best friend."

Learn more by visiting http://www.luckydayrescue.org.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com