 Weekly Survey Results | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Weekly Survey Results

News News |

What to do about the housing crisis, in a sentence?

  • Housing affordability and labor shortages will always be a part of life here. (31%, 200 Votes)
  • We need more affordable housing, period. So build it already (28%, 181 Votes)
  • Stop or seriously limit short-term rentals. That’s the real problem now. (19%, 123 Votes)
  • APCHA’s time has come and gone. End the program. (15%, 96 Votes)
  • Aspen is hardly alone, and APCHA has shown the best way over time. Double down. (8%, 51 Votes)

Total Voters: 651

How did 2022 go for you

  • Great! No complaints. 
  • Pretty good. Some ups, some downs. 
  • I dunno. One year kind of blends into the next.
  • It was a terrible year for me. Glad to see it gone.
  • It was hard year, but not without its joys, too.
News
See more