Weekly Survey Results
What to do about the housing crisis, in a sentence?
- Housing affordability and labor shortages will always be a part of life here. (31%, 200 Votes)
- We need more affordable housing, period. So build it already (28%, 181 Votes)
- Stop or seriously limit short-term rentals. That’s the real problem now. (19%, 123 Votes)
- APCHA’s time has come and gone. End the program. (15%, 96 Votes)
- Aspen is hardly alone, and APCHA has shown the best way over time. Double down. (8%, 51 Votes)
Total Voters: 651
How did 2022 go for you
- Great! No complaints.
- Pretty good. Some ups, some downs.
- I dunno. One year kind of blends into the next.
- It was a terrible year for me. Glad to see it gone.
- It was hard year, but not without its joys, too.
News