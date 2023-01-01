 Weekly Poll | AspenTimes.com
Weekly Poll

News |

Last weeks questions and results.

How did 2022 go for you?

  • Pretty good. Some ups, some downs. (33%, 216 Votes)
  • It was hard year, but not without its joys, too(28%, 184 Votes)
  • Great! No complaints. (17%, 114 Votes)
  • It was a terrible year for me. Glad to see it gone. (14%, 92 Votes)
  • I dunno. One year kind of blends into the next. (9%, 58 Votes)

This week’s question:

Why do you think there is low participation in the spring elections for Aspen mayor and city council?

• It’s a thankless job with long hours and low pay.


• The current council is doing well so change isn’t needed.

• There is still fatigue from the mid-terms.

• The amount of time and energy is spent better elsewhere. 

• Apathy. 

Let us know at Aspentimes.com.

