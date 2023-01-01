Weekly Poll
Last weeks questions and results.
How did 2022 go for you?
- Pretty good. Some ups, some downs. (33%, 216 Votes)
- It was hard year, but not without its joys, too. (28%, 184 Votes)
- Great! No complaints. (17%, 114 Votes)
- It was a terrible year for me. Glad to see it gone. (14%, 92 Votes)
- I dunno. One year kind of blends into the next. (9%, 58 Votes)
This week’s question:
Why do you think there is low participation in the spring elections for Aspen mayor and city council?
• It’s a thankless job with long hours and low pay.
• The current council is doing well so change isn’t needed.
• There is still fatigue from the mid-terms.
• The amount of time and energy is spent better elsewhere.
• Apathy.
Let us know at Aspentimes.com.