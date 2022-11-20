 Weekly Poll Results | AspenTimes.com
Weekly Poll Results

The red tsunami petered to a little pink ripple. What do you think?

  • Here’s the end of the Trump era, thank God. (56%, 387 Votes)
  • GOP chances improve to take back the White House. (16%, 113 Votes)
  • Only shows Republicans need better candidates. (15%, 107 Votes)
  • Democrats survive to thrive in coming years. (8%, 59 Votes)
  • The Trump era ends, a shame. (4%, 30 Votes)

Total Voters: 696

Next weeks questions

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude. What are you most grateful for?

  • Just this special time to celebrate with family.
  • That we can go skiing this year with enough snow already.
  • My family is a bit of a mess. I don’t really enjoy the holiday.
  • That we get to live in such a special place for all its flaws.
  • The opportunity to travel home and see everyone.
News
