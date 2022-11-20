Weekly Poll Results
The red tsunami petered to a little pink ripple. What do you think?
- Here’s the end of the Trump era, thank God. (56%, 387 Votes)
- GOP chances improve to take back the White House. (16%, 113 Votes)
- Only shows Republicans need better candidates. (15%, 107 Votes)
- Democrats survive to thrive in coming years. (8%, 59 Votes)
- The Trump era ends, a shame. (4%, 30 Votes)
Total Voters: 696
Next weeks questions
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude. What are you most grateful for?
- Just this special time to celebrate with family.
- That we can go skiing this year with enough snow already.
- My family is a bit of a mess. I don’t really enjoy the holiday.
- That we get to live in such a special place for all its flaws.
- The opportunity to travel home and see everyone.
News
Basalt Town Council considers domestic abuse shelter for Response
The only organization to serve domestic violence survivors in the upper Roaring Fork Valley faces its first test for a new shelter development in Basalt.