Weekly Poll Results

The red tsunami petered to a little pink ripple. What do you think?

Here’s the end of the Trump era, thank God. (56%, 387 Votes)

GOP chances improve to take back the White House. (16%, 113 Votes)

Only shows Republicans need better candidates. (15%, 107 Votes)

Democrats survive to thrive in coming years. (8%, 59 Votes)

The Trump era ends, a shame. (4%, 30 Votes)

Total Voters: 696

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude. What are you most grateful for?