Weekly Poll Results

What do you think of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s role in the vote for the House speakership?

  • Bad sign for democracy when chaos becomes routine. (26%, 229 Votes)
  • Divisive grandstanding that will backfire on the GOP. (25%, 218 Votes)
  • Smart move to win commonsense conservative concessions first. (20%, 176 Votes)
  • Yet more evidence that the Republicans are in disarray and rudderless. (16%, 143 Votes)
  • Nothing to do but grab some popcorn and enjoy the circus. (12%, 107 Votes)

Total Voters: 873

The X Games take over this week. How much are you looking forward to them

  • This is the highlight of the whole winter. Can’t wait.
  • Always good to see this modern Aspen tradition return.
  • Nice, but when do the motor sports return to the Games?
  • I dunno. The traffic’s a hassle, too many people in town.
  • I can do entirely without all of it. Just let me ski in peace.
