Weekly Poll Results

What do you think of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s role in the vote for the House speakership?
- Bad sign for democracy when chaos becomes routine. (26%, 229 Votes)
- Divisive grandstanding that will backfire on the GOP. (25%, 218 Votes)
- Smart move to win commonsense conservative concessions first. (20%, 176 Votes)
- Yet more evidence that the Republicans are in disarray and rudderless. (16%, 143 Votes)
- Nothing to do but grab some popcorn and enjoy the circus. (12%, 107 Votes)
Total Voters: 873
The X Games take over this week. How much are you looking forward to them
- This is the highlight of the whole winter. Can’t wait.
- Always good to see this modern Aspen tradition return.
- Nice, but when do the motor sports return to the Games?
- I dunno. The traffic’s a hassle, too many people in town.
- I can do entirely without all of it. Just let me ski in peace.
