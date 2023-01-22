Weekly Poll Results

What do you think of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s role in the vote for the House speakership?

Bad sign for democracy when chaos becomes routine. (26%, 229 Votes)

Divisive grandstanding that will backfire on the GOP. (25%, 218 Votes)

Smart move to win commonsense conservative concessions first. (20%, 176 Votes)

Yet more evidence that the Republicans are in disarray and rudderless. (16%, 143 Votes)

Nothing to do but grab some popcorn and enjoy the circus. (12%, 107 Votes)

Total Voters: 873

The X Games take over this week. How much are you looking forward to them