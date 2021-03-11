Weekend snowstorm will hit Aspen, Colorado mountains but Front Range to see biggest snow totals

The National Weather Service updated on Thursday snow totals through the weekend for the Colorado Front Range.



With a major snowstorm zeroing in on Denver and the Front Range, forecasters are predicting Aspen and Snowmass Village could see a foot of snow or more by Monday morning.

The bulk of this storm is tracking toward north-central Colorado, but ski resorts west of the Continental Divide should a second round of snow this week, according to a National Weather Service’s winter storm watch issued Thursday by the Grand Junction office.

The watch, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday and goes through Sunday night, covers parts of western Colorado and ski communities including Aspen, Snowmass, Vail, Crested Butte and Telluride.

“Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible, with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph,” states the winter storm watch. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible.”

State officials are asking people to avoid traveling in the Colorado mountains and around Denver and the Front Range. Updates Thursday morning are calling for two feet of snow or more for areas around Boulder and the foothills.

The NWS Boulder office said Thursday that 15 to 25 inches of snow is expected across the Denver area with “up to 30 inches in Boulder and Fort Collins (and) 2 to 4 feet of snow in the foothills.“

A number of Front Range events are being canceled or postponed this weekend. The Aspen High girls swim team will wait until next week to travel to the Class 3A girls swimming state championship, which was moved to Monday in the northern Denver suburb of Thornton.

Most airlines are canceling flights in and out of Denver International Airport this weekend and waiving change fees. Travelers in Aspen should call their airlines and check aspenairport.com for updates.





Those taking to the roads can check for closures and road conditions at cotrip.org and locally sign up for alerts from Pitkin and Eagle counties.

The local forecasters aspenweather.net is predicting 10 to 16 inches of snow for Aspen Mountain and Snowmass over the weekend by Monday morning. For more updates go to aspentimes.com/news/weather.

This is a developing story that will be updated.