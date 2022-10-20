Weekend snow in forecast for Aspen area, including two inches in town

Snow dusts the top of La Plata Peak as seen from Independence Pass on Sept. 28, 2022, near Aspen.

Although the colorful leaves lying lifeless on the streets is a good signifier that winter is coming, the true sign of winter in a mountain town is snow.

And OpenSnow has the white stuff in the forecast on most mountains in Colorado from Saturday night through Monday morning. Snow is expected to follow dry weather tomorrow and Saturday, Joel Gratz, OpenSnow founding meteorologist, wrote in a post on the OpenSnow website.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction said there is a strong cold front moving through Saturday night into Sunday. The highs for Sunday are projected to be in the low forties, and Monday is expected to be even colder, with highs in the upper thirties. Lows for both days are expected to be in the teens.

Both Aspen Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area are expected to get 14 inches of snow Sunday through Monday. Aspen Mountain is expected to get 10 inches, and Buttermilk Ski Area is expected to get five, according to OpenSnow forecasts.

The National Weather Service Grand Junction forecasts two inches on the valley floor in Aspen, and 6-10 inches higher up on the mountains from Saturday night through midday Tuesday.





Gratz wrote there are three camps of forecast models this storm could follow: One is the storm will track right through Colorado, favoring the central and southern mountains; the other is that the storm tracks south of Colorado and slows; and the final is somewhere in between.

With this being the first big snow of the season, National Weather Service predicts roads to be messy and recommends people pay attention and be prepared to drive in the snow.

Even though there’s snow in the forecast, SkiCo said they tend to hold off on snowmaking until there is an extended period of cold temperatures. Weather dependent, they are looking to start Nov. 1.

Following this storm, OpenSnow predicts a break in the weather on Wednesday until another smaller storm hits Thursday, Oct. 27.

“Three storms in 10 days would be welcome if it happens. And, if we’re going to get these storms now, I hope that we can see consistent storms continue into mid-November, which would start to build our base, not flip back to weeks of dry weather, which would be a bummer,” Gratz wrote.

