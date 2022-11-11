Wedding bells for Kelsey + Ian￼

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Sincick.

Courtesy photo

Kelsey McCormick and Ian Sincick of Aspen tied the knot this fall, surrounded by family and close friends, outside at the Aspen Meadows.

The pair met several years ago while working at The Little Nell hotel, where Kelsey was in human resources, and Ian worked in the kitchen.

“We were both on crutches from ski accidents and would pass each other on the employee staircase,” she described. “During my very first week skiing of my very first ski season, I tore my ACL and was in a brace for the remainder of the winter. I met another employee on crutches who broke his ankle earlier in the season. His name was Ian, and he worked as a banquet chef. When we would pass each other on the long journey up the employee staircase, we’d crack jokes about being too slow and getting our rehab in. We finally saw each other outside of work one night at a bar. Ian, who was also struggling to make it around on crutches, asked me if I wanted to sit down on a couch and talk. The rest is history!”

The couple dated for several years and eventually moved on to new jobs. Kelsey now works in human resources software implementation at Fountain, while Ian is co-owner and chef at Elevated Table, a catering company.

Their rehearsal dinner took place at Mi Chola on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the ceremony and reception took place Oct. 7, at the Aspen Meadows.





The whole weekend was “just so filled with love,” the bride said. “We both have been living in Aspen for a little while (Ian for nine years and me for six years), so it just felt like a huge end-of-season party. Loved ones from across the world came to join the fun. We couldn’t have timed it better for the fall colors and felt like we caught it at the peak. Having the rehearsal and welcome party at Mi Chola was so special with an amazing vibe, and the Mi Chola team made it so intimate. Our wedding DJ (Ronnie Shuman) surprised us with CO2 cannons to spray at our guests in the middle of the party, and that was such a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Meadows, too — I couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful place to get married, and chef JD did an amazing job with the food. The entire vendor team was a 10 out of 10. Almost all were friends or previous coworkers from The Little Nell, which made it even more special.”

Planning: Ella Events CO, Shawna Rockey

Entertainment: Kickin Aspen, Ronnie Shuman

Photography: Becca, Travelfor2photography

Cake: High Rockies pastry chef Amy Andrews

Hair: Salon Tullio

Make-up: Lacey Broughton

Flowers: Blue Vessel Florista

Venue: Aspen Meadows

Transportation: Blazing Adventures

Minimoon: Tulum right after the wedding

Honeymoon: Greece in the spring of 2023

Kelsey and Ian at the altar amid the fall colors.

Courtesy photo

Married at the Meadows.

Courtesy photo

Kelsey McCormick and her bridesmaids get ready for the big day.

Courtesy photo

Friends celebrate Kelsey and Ian at their rehearsal dinner at Mi Chola.

Courtesy photo

DJ Ronnie Shuman revs up the dance floor.

Courtesy photo

Oct. 7, 2022 at the Aspen Meadows.

Courtesy photo

Surrounded by so much love.

Courtesy photo