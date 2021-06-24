Weather knocks out power to 500 residents in Aspen Village area





Power is out for more than 500 Holy Cross Energy customers Thursday evening in the Aspen Village area and a traffic signal is dark on Highway 82 after a storm rolled through the area.

According to the HCE outage map, the power went out at 5:43 p.m. for 506 customers. The cause was listed as “lightning,” and the energy company has crews en route.

A Pitkin County alert said the traffic signal near mile mark 31 and Highway 82 is out and to “slow down and use caution” in the area.

A heavy rainstorm with lightning rolled through the upper Roaring Fork Valley in the late afternoon.