Wearing a mask shows humility, kindness, community
This was shared with me by a customer in Chequers yesterday.
I wear my mask while in public for 3 reasons:
1. Humility: I don’t know if I have COVID as it is clear that people can spread the disease before they have symptoms.
2. Kindness: I don’t know if the person I am near has a kid battling cancer, or cares for their elderly mom. While I might be fine, they might not.
3. Community: I want my community to thrive, businesses to stay open, employees to stay healthy.
Keeping a lid on COVID helps us all!
Becky Dumeresque
Aspen
