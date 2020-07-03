Wearing a mask shows humility, kindness, community

This was shared with me by a customer in Chequers yesterday.

I wear my mask while in public for 3 reasons:

1. Humility: I don’t know if I have COVID as it is clear that people can spread the disease before they have symptoms.

2. Kindness: I don’t know if the person I am near has a kid battling cancer, or cares for their elderly mom. While I might be fine, they might not.

3. Community: I want my community to thrive, businesses to stay open, employees to stay healthy.

Keeping a lid on COVID helps us all!

Becky Dumeresque

Aspen