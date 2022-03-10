‘We Stand With Ukraine’ rally set for Saturday in Aspen
A local group is hosting a “We Stand With Ukraine” rally on Saturday afternoon at Paepcke Park in Aspen.
“Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley residents are invited to attend a rally in support of Ukraine at Paepcke Park to show our unity with the people of Ukraine,” according to the news release promoting the event. ”Given the cruelty of this military invasion, with Putin’s army indiscriminately killing innocent civilians and bombing residential areas, hospitals, schools and churches and now starving people by blockade, we can show our unity and support to the victims of this horrific war.”
The rally is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the park on Main Street and will include invited speakers, including event organizer Paul Marks, Hon. Consul of Lithuania Dr. John Prunskis and Aspen City Council member Ward Hauenstein.
Also, a list of charities and needed donations will be available at the event for participants and can be sent by email.
Rally attendees are encouraged to wear the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine and signs and banners are encouraged with messages of support for Ukraine and denouncing Putin’s war.
