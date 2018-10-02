Water pipe crashes down in Basalt apartment complex, forces evacuation

A six-inch diameter water pipe crashed down from the first floor ceiling of the Roaring Fork Apartments at about noon Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of the 56-unit complex in Basalt.

"It looks like a war zone in there," Basalt-Snowmass Village fire chief Scott Thompson said at the site. "The whole ceiling is collapsed all the way down (the hallway)."

Firefighters turned off all utilities to the complex to ensure it was safe, then performed a sweep of the first floor to make sure no one was crushed by the pipe or pinned in the debris. No injuries were reported.

Once safety was secured, officials started escorting residents into their apartments to retrieve pets and medication. An evacuation center was established at Basalt Regional Library. Residents were asked to first check-in at the library before attempting to be escorted to their homes.

Officials said in a media statement that it is anticipated the residents will be “displaced for many weeks.” It was estimated that there are 77 total residents of the Roaring Fork Apartments.

"This building is uninhabitable right now," Richard Cornelius, a division chief with the Basalt Fire Department, told The Aspen Times at the scene. He later added, “There is significant damage to all first floor residences. There is no damage to the second-, third- and fourth-floor residences.”

Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney was at the library with Red Cross officials and said 17 residents had registered as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“So far everybody’s had a place to stay except for one,” Mahoney said.

The Red Cross was investigating options for a shelter or alternative housing in case the apartments are closed for a lengthy time. Animals can be taken to the Aspen Animal Shelter up to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Mahoney was uncertain how long it will take to get the building habitable. The town will inspect the structure to make sure it is safe before it can be occupied again, he said.

The reason for the failure of the pipe — both falling and breaking — hadn’t been determined by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Snowmass Village Fire Marshal John Mele inspected the scene early in the afternoon.

It was a chaotic scene outside the building shortly after noon as emergency responders converged and stunned residents milled around outside. Water poured out of the main entrance stairwell until firefighters shut down water as well as other utilities. Electrical wiring was exposed in the ceiling after the pipe fell. Debris littered the floor along with the pipe.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cornelius said.

A resident who had evacuated said the entire first floor was swamped with about two inches of water. Officials indicated other apartments might have experienced more flooding.

Roaring Fork Apartments is located just off Highway 82, east of Stubbies bar and restaurant. It opened in June by RealAmerica Inc. of Indianapolis, a company that specializes in affordable housing.

Kim Stallone, manager of the apartment complex, said she had just walked into her first-floor office at the main entrance when she heard an enormous crashing sound.

"Two second later the pipe fell," she said.

A plumber had worked at the complex earlier in the day to fix a leak in the fire sprinkler system on a different floor, she said.

"Thank god no one was hurt,” Stallone said. “That's all that matters right now.”

It appeared that only a handful of residents were home at the time. Others arrived at the scene wanting to check the status of their homes and pets. Officials expected a wave of homeowners to return after work.