Water main fixed in Glenwood; use restrictions to expire at 5 p.m. today
The broken water main on Red Mountain Drive has been fixed and normal water usage can resume at 5 p.m. Thursday, the city told residents in a text alert Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check Glenwood Springs Post Independent for updates.
