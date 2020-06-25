 Water main fixed in Glenwood; use restrictions to expire at 5 p.m. today | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Water main fixed in Glenwood; use restrictions to expire at 5 p.m. today

News News |

Part of the crack in the pipe located under Red Mountain Drive that caused the water main break and flooding on Wednesday. The city of Glenwood Springs told residents to stop all “non-essential” water usage for at least 24 hours.
Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The broken water main on Red Mountain Drive has been fixed and normal water usage can resume at 5 p.m. Thursday, the city told residents in a text alert Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Glenwood Springs Post Independent for updates.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more