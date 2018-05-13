Water district hones in on options for potential White River Dam near Rangely

CRAIG — Three variations of a potential dam that could someday sit astride the main stem of the White River between Meeker and Rangely have been examined by the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District in Rangely.

Last week in Craig, Steve Jamieson, a principal engineer and president at W.W. Wheeler and Associates, told the members of the Yampa, Green and White river basin roundtable that an 80-foot-tall dam built across the main stem of the White River at Wolf Creek could store 68,000 acre-feet of water.

He said a 104-foot-tall dam across the river could store 138,000 acre-feet.

And a 290-foot-tall dam across the valley floor could store 2.9 million acre-feet of water.

"It's a big bucket," Jamieson said.

About 500,000 acre-feet of water a year runs down the lower White River each year, flowing through Meeker and Rangely and into Utah and the Green River.

And between 1923 and 2014, the annual flow in the White River at the Utah line ranged from 200,000 to 1.2 million acre-feet, according to Wheeler and Associates.

The potential White River Dam would be located 23 miles east of Rangely, along Highway 64.

The existing Taylor Draw Dam, which forms Kenney Reservoir on the main stem of the White River, is six miles east of Rangely.

That reservoir was built in 1984 to hold 13,800 acre-feet of water, but it's gradually silting in, as expected. The surface area still "available for recreation," or boating, is now less than 335 acres, down from 650 acres when the reservoir opened.

The dam's hydro plant, however, is still generating about $500,000 a year in electricity revenue for the Rio Blanco district in a run-of-river setup.

Jamieson also has been studying an off-channel dam in the Wolf Creek drainage, which is a broad, dry valley on the north side the river, just upstream of the proposed White River Dam site.

The Wolf Creek Dam would be located 3,000 feet back from the river and 170 feet above it.

An 80-foot-tall version of that dam could store 41,000 acre-feet of water, a 119-foot-tall dam could store 130,000 acre-feet, and a 260-foot-tall dam could store 1.6 million-acre feet, Jamieson said.

"This is really good dam site here, I like this," Jamieson said. "It's very flexible."

However, the off-channel Wolf Creek Dam would require that water be pumped up from the river, at a high cost, or delivered via a 40-mile long canal or pipeline starting near Rio Blanco Lake — closer to Meeker than Rangely.

"It's going to be a very long and expensive canal," Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the district started studying the maximum size of the potential reservoirs after Sen. Cory Gardner asked during a site visit, "How big can you make this reservoir?"

During his presentation Jamieson repeatedly referred to Sen. Gardner, using phrases such as "this is the maximum Cory Gardner reservoir."

A roundtable member asked, "Did the senator promise the money for this?"

The basin roundtables operate under the auspices of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and review grants for water projects.

"No, he did not, unfortunately," said Brad McCloud of EIS Solutions, a public affairs consulting firm retained by the district. "We asked."

The Colorado Water Conservation Board also wants to know what the maximum reservoir size is.

"Based on recent comments from some stakeholders, it may be beneficial to build the largest possible reservoir at Wolf Creek," the scope of work for a 2017 grant from the board to the district states.

It also says "a much larger reservoir … could have additional benefits to the state."

One of those benefits could be helping the state avoid a compact call on the Colorado River.

"Part of the Phase 2A study is to determine if the project may have the potential to provide Colorado compact curtailment insurance during periods of drought," the 2017 grant application from the district said.

Since 2013, the district has received three grants totaling $500,000 from the Colorado Water Conservation Board for its White River project, and the potential benefit of compact compliance has been mentioned in all three grants.

On Wednesday in Craig, Jamieson downplayed compact curtailment and focused on the district's goal of creating a 20,000 or 90,000 acre-foot "working pool" of water inside larger potential reservoirs.

For example, it would require a 138,000 acre-foot on-channel reservoir to establish a 90,000 acre-foot working pool for the district, after allowances for a recreation pool and a 24,000 acre-foot sedimentation pool — which would fill in over 50 years.

To establish a need of the stored water, Jamieson cited a 2014 study showing demand in the basin at 91,000 acre-feet in 2065.

That's on the high end, though.

The low-end need in 2065 was 16,600 acre-feet.

The district filed in water court in 2014 for a 90,000-acre-foot storage right at both the on-channel and off-channel locations.

But Erin Light, the division engineer in Div. 6, told the district in July 2017 "this application continues to contain aspects that are speculative and this is concerning to me."

She questioned the district's use of the highest estimates for such potential uses as oil shale production and flows for endangered fish.

The water attorney for the district, Ed Olszewski, responded to Light in August.

He said the district "disputes that any portion of the application is speculative" and the application is intended to be "as flexible as possible."

As Jamieson wrapped up his presentation, he said the Rio Blanco district plans to "initiate project permitting" in 2019.

"I know we're very aggressive," Jamieson said. "We're making progress."

Aspen Journalism is covering water and rivers in collaboration with The Aspen Times. More at http://www.aspenjournalism.org.