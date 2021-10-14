Watch live: Aspen School District Board of Education candidate forum
Six candidates – Stacey Weiss, Lawrence Butler, Anna Zane, Susan Zimet, John Galambos and Christa Gieszl – are vying for three open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education.
This forum was organized by local media organizations — The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV — and the evening will offer candidates two-minute opening and closing statements, with a Q&A filling out the remaining 90 minutes, with topics including climate and culture at the district, managing COVID-19 in and out of the classroom, mental health, teacher and curriculum concerns, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion issues.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Watch live: Aspen School District Board of Education candidate forum
The evening will offer the six candidates two-minute opening and closing statements plus a Q&A portion covering topics such as climate and culture at the district, managing COVID-19 in and out of the classroom, mental health, teacher and curriculum concerns, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion issues.