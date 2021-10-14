Watch live: Aspen School District Board of Education candidate forum

Six candidates – Stacey Weiss, Lawrence Butler, Anna Zane, Susan Zimet, John Galambos and Christa Gieszl – are vying for three open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education.

This forum was organized by local media organizations — The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV — and the evening will offer candidates two-minute opening and closing statements, with a Q&A filling out the remaining 90 minutes, with topics including climate and culture at the district, managing COVID-19 in and out of the classroom, mental health, teacher and curriculum concerns, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion issues.