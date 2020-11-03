Waiting until Election Day to vote? Here’s what you need to know in Colorado

"I Voted" stickers for in-person voting, are shown Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times | The Aspen Times

There is still time Tuesday to drop off your mail-in ballot, vote in person and even register to vote so you can cast a ballot. To make the process easier, here is what you need to know about voting on Election Day in Colorado.

First, a reminder that it’s too late to send mail-in ballots via the Postal Service, so visit a local ballot drop box or voting center to drop off your ballot.

Colorado is one of 21 states that allow Election Day voter registration. So if you haven’t already registered, you may do so at any of the 340-plus voting centers in the state through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s a quick checklist to see if you qualify to vote:

— Voter has resided in the state of Colorado for a minimum of 22 days

— Voter can provide at least one of the 16 accepted types of identification

— Voter is a U.S. citizen

— Voter is not serving a sentence for a felony conviction

I received my ballot in the mail but still haven’t mailed it back. What do I do?

If you have a ballot and it has been filled out, signed and dated, take it to the closest ballot drop box or vote center. Election officials won’t receive your ballot if you mail it in at this point.

I lost/misplaced my ballot. Can I still vote?

Yes, if you lost or misplaced your ballot you may request a new one in person at any polling location in the state. For those who never received a ballot in the first place, the same applies to you. Visit any in person polling place near you to cast your ballot.

What do I do if I have never registered before?

Again, in Colorado there are no deadlines for registering to vote. You may go to a vote center to register and vote at the same time. To find out more about voter registration or to check your registration status, visit Find My Voter Registration on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.

What should I bring with me to the polling center?

The most important item to bring with you to a polling center is a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a U.S. passport. Anyone voting in person, registered or not, will need an ID. Here is a list of state-accepted forms of identification. Due to COVID-19, don’t forget to wear a mask to the poll and make sure to stand 6 feet away from other voters.

I don’t have an ID. Can I still vote?

Yes. In the state of Colorado, if you cannot provide any of the 16 accepted forms of identification, you will be issued a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are rare in Colorado because of the state’s same-day registration law.

Provisional ballots are not counted with traditional ballots. According to state officials, it can take up to — but no later than — nine days after an election. To find out if your provisional ballot was counted, refer to the receipt provided by an election judge and call your county clerk to ask.

For more information on provisional ballots visit the useful Provisional Ballot FAQ from the Secretary of State’s office.

This story is brought to you by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative, and Election SOS, a national program supporting journalists during the 2020 election. COLab is a nonprofit coalition of more than 90 Colorado newsrooms, including The Aspen Times, working together to better serve the public. Learn more at colabnews.co.