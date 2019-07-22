VP set to visit Aspen on Monday for fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the U.S. State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Monday afternoon to attend a fundraiser downtown for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, according to his schedule posted online.

Pence and Air Force Two are scheduled to arrive at the airport around 2:30 p.m. Pence is set to attend a VIP reception beginning at 5 p.m. at the Caribou Club for an expected 25 couples or so at $35,000 a pair, according to Aspen Times sources and an invitation sent out to members of the Pitkin County Republican Party.

On Sunday, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo declined to confirm the location of Pence’s fundraiser.

“I can’t tell you where he’ll be,” he said. “But I can tell you we’re prepared to deal with people who might not share his opinions.”

Prior to his arrival in Aspen, Pence is scheduled to land at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland at 11:25 a.m. to attend a luncheon for Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s re-election committee.

There are media reports the vice president will attend the Republican Governors Association’s quarterly meeting, which is Tuesday morning in Aspen. The Aspen Times has not been able to confirm those reports.