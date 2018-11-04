Voting options in Pitkin County before and on Election Day

The Pitkin County administration building in Aspen will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walk-in voting, and the drop-off box is available outside of the building through Election Day.

Walk-in voting will be available Monday at the Aspen building on Main Street, and Tuesday in-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There also will be walk-in voting Tuesday at the Snowmass Village Town Hall and at Grace Church on Emma Road in Basalt.

There will be a drop-off box available Tuesday at the Redstone Church and at the town of Basalt parking lot (101 Midland Boulevard).

For more information, go to pitkinvotes.com.