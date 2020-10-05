Voting open til Oct. 12 for 2020 edition of ‘Best of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt’

We are coming into the home stretch in the “Best Of 2020” race, so get online and get you mouse ready for clicking.

Since the voting opened Sept. 28, we’ve had more than 50,000 votes cast in this year’s edition of our annual event. Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2020 to vote for your favorites in Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.

In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it is important to stay connected to friends, family and our community. “Best of 2020” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes our valley the best.

During the nomination period last month, we received around 15,000 entries, and the top nominees in each category have moved on to the voting round, which runs through Oct. 12.

Need a reminder? Go to aspentimes.com/magazines to find our 2019 e-edition. And keep a look out for the “Best of 2020” special publication coming in late November.

Vote early, vote often. But vote … now and Nov. 3.