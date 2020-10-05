Voting open til Oct. 12 for 2020 edition of ‘Best of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt’
We are coming into the home stretch in the “Best Of 2020” race, so get online and get you mouse ready for clicking.
Since the voting opened Sept. 28, we’ve had more than 50,000 votes cast in this year’s edition of our annual event. Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2020 to vote for your favorites in Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.
In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it is important to stay connected to friends, family and our community. “Best of 2020” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes our valley the best.
During the nomination period last month, we received around 15,000 entries, and the top nominees in each category have moved on to the voting round, which runs through Oct. 12.
Need a reminder? Go to aspentimes.com/magazines to find our 2019 e-edition. And keep a look out for the “Best of 2020” special publication coming in late November.
Vote early, vote often. But vote … now and Nov. 3.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User