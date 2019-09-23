Voting ends today for Times’ annual ‘Best Of’ Aspen & Snowmass”

Online voting ends tonight at 11 p.m. (MST) for your favorite people, places and things in The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun’s “Best Of …” competition around our communities.

We have had an incredible response for voting the past two weeks, but today is the last day to decide: Who is the Best Doctor? Where is the Best Margarita in Snowmass? The Best Workout Class in Aspen?

You tell us! We have more than 100 categories for the 2019 edition of “Best of Aspen & Snowmass.”

Last season, more than 42,000 votes were cast. If you think you’re the best, your business is the best, your friend is the best — make sure to vote for them.

To ensure we have a fair competition, this year’s “Best Of …” competition was split into two phases: nomination and voting. Only the top 10 most nominated people and businesses made it on the official voting ballot for “Best of Aspen and Snowmass.”

So far, 72,000 votes have been cast by 5,500 participants, a significant increase from last year’s competition.

Don’t miss your chance to weigh in, too! Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof19 to select your favorites.