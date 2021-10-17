Voting ends Monday for annual ‘Best of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt’ contest





Monday marks the final day to cast your votes in The Aspen Times’ annual “Best Of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt” contest and special section for 2021, and we are looking for that extra push to a beat our record of more than 110,000 votes for last year’s edition.

As of Sunday morning, there were nearly 107,000 votes cast so far in this year’s “Best of …” across nearly 125 categories. Voting, which opened Oct. 4, ends at exactly 11:59 p.m. Monday, so the end is nigh.

During the 2021 nomination period, we received more 15,000 entries, and the top 10 nominees in each category are in the voting round. Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2021 to vote for your favorites people, places and things in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.

It is important to stay connected to friends, family and our community after a challenging year emerging from the pandemic, and the “Best of 2021” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes our valley the best.

Need a reminder about the past winners? Go to aspen times.com/magazines to find our 2020 e-edition. Readers, voters and candidates, keep a look out for the “Best of 2021” announcement of winners and the corresponding special publication coming in early December.





All of this just in time to hand off to the next big election day as registered Pitkin County voters are receiving their Nov. 2 ballots, which were mailed out Oct.8 by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. To register to vote or to see a sample ballot, go to pitkinvotes.com. And to read more about the Nov. 2 election questions and Aspen School Board race go to aspentimes.com/election.