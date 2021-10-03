Voting begins for annual ‘Best of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt’ recognition





We know how lucky we are to live here and have a great community who makes up Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt. Here’s your chance to help us with recognizing everyone and everything that make this place the best.

Voting is open for the 2021 edition of the “Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt” — the annual event organized by The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun that tips a cap to the very best our area has to offer. Our locals, businesses and organizations make the community thrive, and we want to celebrate those who rise to the top.

During the 2021 nomination period, which ended Friday, we received more 15,000 entries, and the top 10 nominees in each category have moved on to the voting round, which runs through Oct. 18.

To vote, go to http://www.aspentimes.com and click on the “Best Of 2021” icon. This year, we’ve added a few new divisions including Best Mental Health Provider, Best Property Management and the Best Guest Service Staff Member presented by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

For the 2020 edition, we had more than 7,400 people cast 110,000 votes (up 21% from 2019) in 125 categories to keep the tradition going with our annual publication despite the pandemic setbacks. (To check out the 2020 version go to aspentimes.com/magazines.)





After the voting ends Oct.18, the winners will be announced Dec. 3 when the “Best Of 2021” magazine hits newsstands.