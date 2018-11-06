Voter turnout high in Pitkin County prior to polls closing

With more than two hours left to cast votes Tuesday, turnout in Pitkin County was already far higher than the 2014 midterms, an official said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Pitkin County Elections staff had already received more than 9,400 ballots, said Kelly McNicholas Kury, co-elections manager. That easily tops the approximately 7,500 ballots cast in the 2014 midterms, and was approaching the total number of 12,691 active, registered voters in the county.

Underscoring the high turnout was the scene at the polling place inside the county's new building on Main Street in Aspen, which was full at 4:30 p.m. with a line of eight-to-10 people waiting to cast votes. The polls close at 7 p.m.