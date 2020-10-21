Virtual Snowmass Village Squirm Night/Candidate Forum set for Thursday

The local media’s annual Squirm Night/Candidate Forum is returning to Snowmass Village for the first time in a few years Thursday night.

With the mayor’s seat up for grabs as well as two seats on Town Council, there is plenty to talk about for Snowmass Village residents. We’ll kick things off with the two mayoral candidates — Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, both currently serving on Town Council — starting at 5 p.m. in the Town Hall council chambers. After that, we’ll chat with the five candidates for the two open Town Council seats: Matthew Owens, Gray Warr, Alyssa Shenk, Tom Fridstein and Jeff Kremer. That conversation will start at 6 p.m.

Each mayor and council candidate will be allowed two-minute opening statements and one-minute closing statements. Moderators David Krause, who heads up the staffs at The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun, and Megan Tackett, Aspen Daily News editor, also will pose a series of group questions to the mayor and council candidates.

The Squirm Night/Candidate Forum is scheduled for two hours, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and will air live on GrassRoots TV and the Facebook pages for The Aspen Times and the Aspen Daily News. Because of COVID019, in-person attendance is not allowed. If you can’t watch it live, the forum will be recorded and posted to each media group’s websites.

If you have a question about the forum or a question you’d like the Snowmass candidates to answer, please send them to the editors at dkrause@aspentimes.com or megan@aspendailynews.com.