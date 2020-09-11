Videos: Time-lapse shots from cloudy morning at Maroon Bells and Snowmass

Cloudy morning Friday at the Maroon Bells near Aspen.

Maddie Vincent / The Aspen Times

Friday was one of those mornings where it was ripe for some fun with the time-lapse function on your phone to catch the clouds rolling up and down the valley.

A couple folks from our team got a few shots from the area.

Reporter Maddie Vincent a few others from The Times’s staff went up to the Maroon Bells after they found out the Snowmass Balloon Festival was canceled for the morning. Here’s what they saw:

Cloudy morning at the Bells This morning at the Maroon Bells where the cloudy skies rolled around called for the time-lapse mode. #COwx #timelapse #MaroonBells (video by Maddie Vincent) Posted by The Aspen Times on Friday, September 11, 2020

The 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival wasn’t able to lift off Friday morning because of low clouds and expected winds. Our editor David Krause used the time-lapse for the view facing east from the Village toward Town Park and the golf course.

Here’s a glimpse at the clouds around 8 a.m. at about 8,300 feet:

Low clouds in Snowmass The 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival wasn't able to lift off Friday morning because of low clouds and expected winds. Here's what it looked like about 8 a.m. looking east from the Village toward Town Park and the golf course. The night glow is still schedule for Friday night, and liftoffs are planned for Saturday and Sunday. #Snowmass #COwx Posted by Snowmass Sun on Friday, September 11, 2020

The Balloon Festival is scheduled to try again Saturday and Sunday mornings starting at 7 a.m., and the Friday night “drive-around” glow is set for 7:30 p.m.