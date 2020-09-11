Videos: Time-lapse shots from cloudy morning at Maroon Bells and Snowmass
Friday was one of those mornings where it was ripe for some fun with the time-lapse function on your phone to catch the clouds rolling up and down the valley.
A couple folks from our team got a few shots from the area.
Reporter Maddie Vincent a few others from The Times’s staff went up to the Maroon Bells after they found out the Snowmass Balloon Festival was canceled for the morning. Here’s what they saw:
The 45th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival wasn’t able to lift off Friday morning because of low clouds and expected winds. Our editor David Krause used the time-lapse for the view facing east from the Village toward Town Park and the golf course.
Here’s a glimpse at the clouds around 8 a.m. at about 8,300 feet:
The Balloon Festival is scheduled to try again Saturday and Sunday mornings starting at 7 a.m., and the Friday night “drive-around” glow is set for 7:30 p.m.
