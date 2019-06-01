VIDEO: We took a drive up Independence Pass on opening day for sunset

VIDEO: We went up Independence Pass for sunset last night. Not too bad. Posted by The Aspen Times on Saturday, June 1, 2019

A few of us took the opening day drive up Independence Pass on Friday evening. Here’s what we saw toward the top of the 12,095-foot summit from the Aspen side.

The Pass is open for the summer, and there’s plenty of snow up there. Independence Pass traditionally opens the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend and closes in the first week of November for the winter season.