Video: New Year’s Eve fireworks from Aspen Mountain (The Drop-In)January 2, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 2, 2018Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen TimesFireworks over Aspen to celebrate 2018.How did you celebrate New Year’s Eve? The Drop-In team went uphilling on Aspen Mountain with a past takeover host to get a spectacular view of the fireworks from above. Enjoy the view and happy new year!!! Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVP Mike Pence gets message from Aspen neighbors: Make America Gay AgainNASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hit Aspen slopes with AVSCMike Pence’s Aspen vacation grounds hot-air balloon operation; owners out $10,000Mike Pence’s Aspen vacation grounds hot-air balloon operation; owners out $10,000