 Video: New Year’s Eve fireworks from Aspen Mountain (The Drop-In) | AspenTimes.com

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Fireworks over Aspen to celebrate 2018.

How did you celebrate New Year’s Eve? The Drop-In team went uphilling on Aspen Mountain with a past takeover host to get a spectacular view of the fireworks from above. Enjoy the view and happy new year!!!