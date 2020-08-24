 Video: Take a ride on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after Monday’s reopening | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Video: Take a ride on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after Monday’s reopening

News News |

Staff reports

Hey, hit the highway. Vail Daily reporter Scott Miller takes a motorcycle cruise Monday morning through Glenwood Canyon after Interstate 70 reopened to non-fire vehicles.

A 24-mile section of the interstate was closed for two weeks after the Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10. Rest areas in the canyon will be closed and motorists will not be able to use exit ramps, CDOT said.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more