Video: Take a ride on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after Monday’s reopening
Hey, hit the highway. Vail Daily reporter Scott Miller takes a motorcycle cruise Monday morning through Glenwood Canyon after Interstate 70 reopened to non-fire vehicles.
A 24-mile section of the interstate was closed for two weeks after the Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10. Rest areas in the canyon will be closed and motorists will not be able to use exit ramps, CDOT said.
Here’s how it looks in Glenwood Canyon on Monday after the interstate reopened following a two-week closure.