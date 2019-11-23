Video: Big buck crosses Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain opening day
Staff reports
During filming of our Drop-In series Saturday morning from opening day at Aspen Mountain, we made a quick first run to the Bell Mountain lift and had a visitor.
Our editor, David Krause, caught this big buck running across the top of the Little Nell run just before the Bell Mountain chairlift.
Evidently, he didn’t get the memo about the mountain opening five days ahead of schedule.
