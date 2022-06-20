Video: 5 minutes with Frasca Hospitality Group wine director Carlin Karr
Carlin Karr, wine director at Frasca Hospitality Group, doesn’t like to be limited when it comes to the opportunity to discover new wine. Her motto is, “Taste all the time, all wines, at all quality levels to keep myself as open minded as possible.”
After presenting on “Iconic Italian Whites” alongside Bobby Stuckey at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen on Saturday, Karr took some time to talk with Wine Ink columnist Kelly Hayes. Their discussion outside the Aspen Mountain gondola touched on topics such as what Karr feels is the most important part of her job as wine director and sommelier and what the last wine she uncorked at home for pleasure was.
https://youtu.be/ZZQ0qecOLv4