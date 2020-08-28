VIDEO: 360 aerial tour of Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fire
The Aspen Times worked on this project with other news agencies and Aspen-based nonprofit EcoFlight, which educates and advocates for the protection of remaining wildlands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft. This video was produced and is owned by EcoFlight. To fully utilize the 360 features of this video use your mouse or touchscreen move around. For more information on EcoFlight, go to ecoflight.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
VIDEO: 360 aerial tour of Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fire
See what the Grizzly Creek Fire and Pine Gulch Fire look like from above in this video courtesy of EcoFlight.