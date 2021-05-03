Victim of midvalley incident on Highway 82 identified

The man who was killed in a midvalley incident on Highway 82 on Friday was identified as Arcey Larkin Brown on Monday by the Eagle County Coroner’s Office.

Brown, 66, of Snowmass, was traveling eastbound on Highway 82 when his Subaru Forester veered across the median, across the two westbound lanes and crashed into a tree at the Tree Farm development across the road from Element Hotel, according to authorities. The Colorado State Patrol said troopers were investigating whether the driver and sole occupant of the car suffered a medical issue prior to the low-speed crash. First responders were unable to revive Brown at the scene.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death will be determined in an autopsy.

Brown’s Facebook page said his recent jobs have included working as a clerk at Clark’s Market in Aspen and a substitute teacher at Aspen School District.

The release of his identity was delayed while the coroner’s office tried to find family members.