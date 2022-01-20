Victim identified in fatal snowboarding accident at Aspen Highlands

The victim of a fatal snowboarding accident Wednesday at Aspen Highlands was identified Thursday as Trevor Crandall, 42, of Denver, by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

Crandall hit a tree on the Y12 run in Highland Bowl and was pronounced dead on the scene after ski patrollers undertook resuscitation efforts for about 30 minutes, officials said.

“The cause of death is blunt force trauma,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. “The manner is accidental.”

Crandall’s identity was released to the public Thursday morning after notification of kin.

The Highlands Ski Patrol is looking for witnesses to the accident. The ski patrol was alerted to the accident at 2:30 p.m. Crandall was riding with a friend but that person didn’t see the accident, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Aspen Skiing Co.





Crandall’s death was the first fatal accident on the slopes of Aspen Snowmass this season.