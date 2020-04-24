Viceroy Snowmass gives care packages to furloughed employees

From left, Brain Harrier, Viceroy Snowmass director of rooms and engineering; Tim Sinclair, manager of Costco in Gypsum; and Robert Purdy, Viceroy Snowmass general manager stand with groceries purchased for the 100 care packages that will be given out to the resort's furloughed employees on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Viceroy Snowmass/courtesy photo

On Friday afternoon, the Viceroy Snowmass resort will distribute 100 care packages to its employees furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

From fresh produce and pasta to frozen meat from the resort restaurants and toilet paper, the care packages aim to offer the Viceroy employees extra support and resources for their families during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We feel it is critical to still look after our colleagues during this time,” Robert Purdy, general manager of the Viceroy Snowmass resort, said Thursday.

He and other resort officials made a trip to Costco on Wednesday to buy items for the care packages and spent Thursday putting them together for non-contact staff pick-up Friday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to Purdy, close to 80 employees were furloughed after the ski season was cut short in March because of the pandemic and strict social-distancing measures were put in place, forcing Viceroy Snowmass to temporarily close.

About a dozen employees are still on site daily and some are still working from home, including the resort executive team. However, Purdy said most employees were furloughed and their paid time off is starting to run out as of this week, sparking the initiative to give out care packages.

Purdy said Viceroy Snowmass did receive a federal Paycheck Protection Plan loan and will bring more of its employees back to work with the proper precautions as it is safe and advised to do so.

Next Wednesday the resort plans to reopen its TORO Kitchen and Lounge restaurant for lunch and dinner seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food will only be available for pickup at the main entrance and for delivery within a specific area, resort officials said. More details will be released within the next few days.

For Purdy, he feels it is important to look after one another during this time and hopes to offer some relief to his staff through Friday’s care package distribution.

“In the hospitality business we’re a family,” Purdy said. “A lot of our colleagues have worked here for many years and it really is a family environment, so we just want to make sure we take care of our family.”

mvincent@aspentimes.com