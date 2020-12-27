Vandalism causes disruptions to Aspen gas service, energy company says
Nearly 50 Black Hills Energy customers without service Saturday night, Sunday morning
Low pressure in the Black Hills Energy gas system left approximately 50 Aspen customers without service for part of Saturday night and most of Sunday morning as vandalism at several Black Hills Energy assets caused the disruption, according to a news release from the company.
The disruptions occurred as isolated incidents throughout Aspen; there was no citywide outage, according to Black Hills Energy spokesperson Carly West.
As of midafternoon Sunday, gas pressure was back to normal levels and Black Hills Energy had dispatched technicians to help restore service to customers, West said. A Pitkin County community alert first reported the service issues late Saturday night.
Black Hills Energy is assisting the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation into the incident, according to the news release. Aspen Police Sergeant Rick Magnuson is leading the active investigation, and anyone with additional information about the incident can contact him at 970-429-1806, Magnuson said.
Black Hills Energy encourages any customers who experience a service disruption to call the customer service line at 888-890-5554. Residents should only call emergency services if they smell gas in their home or detect a leak.
