Valley View seeks responses to Community Health Needs Assessment survey

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs invites members of the community from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to participate in this year’s iteration of the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey , open through Oct. 15.

Valley View conducts the assessment every three years; the survey will help the health care provider plan its programs, services and facilities to meet the current and future needs of the community.

The digital survey is available in English at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VVHenglish and in Spanish at es.surveymonkey.com/r/VVHespanol .

Valley View is partnering with more than a dozen local organizations to support the process, including the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Roaring Fork School District, Mountain Family Health Centers, Garfield County Public Health, Pitkin County Public Health, Eagle County Health, Mind Springs Health, West Mountain Regional Health, ValleyHealth Alliance, the City of Glenwood Springs, Valley View Roaring Fork Family Practice, Mountain Valley Developmental Services and Valley Settlement Project.

Valley View will share the survey findings by Jan. 1 at http://www.vvh.org .