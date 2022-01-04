Vallario to seek re-election as Garfield County sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario interacts with supporters at the November 2018 election Republican watch party at the Hotel Colorado. Vallario was elected that year to a fifth four-year term as sheriff.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario announced Tuesday his intent to seek re-election for a sixth term as sheriff in the November 2022 election.

“I hope to seek the nomination of the Garfield County Republican Party as candidate for Sheriff and go on to a successful re-election,” Vallario said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Vallario, a former Glenwood Springs police officer, was first elected sheriff in 2002, unseating two-term Democratic Sheriff Tom Dallessandri. Vallario has since been re-elected four terms in a row, sometimes uncontested and others facing primary and general election challenges.

To date, no other candidates, Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, have announced for sheriff.

Candidacies go through the county level party caucus and assembly process for nominations in March and April. That is followed by a primary election, scheduled this year for June 28, if more than one candidate gets enough party support or successfully petitions onto the primary ballot.





Unaffiliated candidates may also petition onto the November ballot.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the folks of Garfield County,” Vallario said in his statement. “This is a great community, and being its sheriff for the past 20 years has allowed me and the team at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to provide the best service possible to our residents.”

Aside from his duties as sheriff, Vallario has been an outspoken proponent of gun ownership rights and other conservative causes, and he actively supported U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s GOP primary election and general election congressional run in 2020.

In addition to the sheriff’s position, several other county elected offices are up for election in November, including the District 1 county commissioner seat held by Tom Jankovsky, who indicated in December that he is “leaning toward” running for re-election. Other offices up for election this year include county clerk and recorder, treasurer, assessor, coroner and surveyor.

