Vail still on track for Nov. 6 reservation system debut

VAIL — Company officials are expecting something akin to pow panic when Vail Resorts reservation system goes live on Friday morning for skiers planning vacations.

Their message is the same as it has been since the August announcement that the ski resort company was transitioning to a reservations system this year. In CEO Rob Katz’s words: “For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to.”

Vail and Beaver Creek Senior Communications Manager John Plack says the company wants to let customers know that Vail Resorts’ motivation in creating a priority booking window for pass holders from Nov. 6 to Dec. 8 is to cut down on the anxiety associated with planning one’s vacation around the new system.

“We want pass holders to know that there’s no need to rush,” Plack said.

Nevertheless, “We expect to see a higher volume on the system with the potential for extended wait times over the first few days,” Plack added.

The reservations system will open a waiting room on epicpass.com at 7 a.m. MST on Friday, before it starts taking reservations at 8 a.m.

The system is centralized at epicpass.com, so users can book days at different resorts from one location.

Vail and Beaver Creek are still on track for their scheduled opening days of Nov. 20 and Nov. 25, Plack added.

Keystone reservations delayed

Vail Resorts-owned ski area Keystone Resort, on Tuesday, issued a tweet saying their targeted opening of Nov. 6 is pending government approval. Next to Keystone in Summit County, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area usually opens in October, but has not announced an opening date yet.

As we finalize the details of our winter operating plan with government officials, we are delaying the launch of our reservation system – previously announced for tomorrow morning, Nov 4.



We still intend to open for the season on Friday, Nov 6, pending government approval. — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) November 3, 2020

Vail Resorts had intended to open reservations to Keystone skiers on Wednesday, but delayed the opening of the reservations system.

“We will provide an update once Pass Holders are able to make their reservations for Keystone’s Opening Week Nov 6-13,” Keystone Resort wrote in a tweet published Tuesday.

Before opening, ski areas are required to have approval first from the local public health department and then from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Summit County Manager Scott Vargo said in a text message that Keystone and Breckenridge Ski Resort received local approval Tuesday and that the plan was sent to the state for review at about 4 p.m.

Vargo previously noted that the turnaround time for the state to approve ski area plans is about three days.

Taylor Sienkiewicz of the Summit Daily News contributed reporting.