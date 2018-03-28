Vail police find woman in Sandstone dumpster, cold and injured, but alive

VAIL — A local woman was found early Tuesday, March 27, in a small dumpster in Vail’s Sandstone neighborhood.

The 31-year-old women was conscious and breathing when Vail Police officers arrived at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday.

However, she was unable to talk, police said. Her wrists were still zip-tied when police officers found her in the small dumpster.

The dumpster is located in the 1000 block of Vail View Drive, diagonally across the street from the bus stop.

The woman was found with various injuries, which are being investigated, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Vail Health Hospital by Eagle County Paramedic Services, where she was interviewed by Vail detectives.

Overnight temperatures fell into the teens and 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Prior to being found in the dumpster, the women’s last known whereabouts were near 142 Beaver Creek Place in Avon at about 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26.

“We’re not ruling anything out. We don’t pull young ladies out of dumpsters very often,” said Detective Sgt. Luke Causey, with the Vail Police Department.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity is asked to call Vail Police and speak with Causey at 970-470-2372 or email lcausey@vailgov.com.