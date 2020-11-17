Vail Mountain on track for Friday opening, ski reservations go live Wednesday

Lift operators walk down the beach after a shift before opening day Tuesday in Beaver Creek. The resort is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Courtesy photo

VAIL — Vail Mountain is still on track for a Friday opening, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

John Plack, the senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek, said both resorts are on track to hit their target openings of Nov. 20 and Nov. 25.

“Vail is on-track to open this Friday from Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead Village,” Plack said Tuesday. “We’ve had nearly 25 inches of snow over the past 10 days and great weather for snowmaking.”

Greg Willis, senior director of skier services for Vail Resorts, said Beaver Creek has also had favorable snowmaking conditions in a message to employees at the company’s One Village virtual training seminar this week.

“Without the Birds of Prey races taking place, we’ll be making snow at other critical parts of our mountain, and should be able to offer an amazing Opening Day experience for everyone,” Willis said.

Plack noted that Vail Resorts has set a goal of staying open all season, and in order to do that, “We need everyone’s participation in Eagle County’s five commitments of containment,” he said.

The five commitments are as follows:

I will maintain 6 feet of social distance

I will wash my hands often

I will cover my face in public

I will stay home when I am sick

I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms

Early season skiing and snowboarding at Vail and Beaver Creek will be available to pass holders only, and week-of reservations will be required to access the lifts until Dec. 8.

On Wednesday, Vail Resorts’ full reservations system will become available to Vail and Beaver Creek guests, who will receive nine week-of reservations in addition to the seven priority reservations they currently have available on epicpass.com. The week-of reservations are scheduled to go live at 2 p.m. MST, Plack said.

Every Wednesday, pass holders will receive nine more week-of reservations, which can be used for the next nine days; Thursday to the following Friday.

Reservations at Vail are expected to fill quickly as both Breckenridge and Keystone ski resorts’ reservations bookings filled in their first weeks of operation.

But there was fluidity in the system, and at least one day that was full at Breckenridge later became available.

Plack said pass holders are encouraged to keep an eye on the reservations system as full days can receive more openings if more terrain opens.

Uphill access at Vail and Beaver Creek is currently closed.

In an effort to open more terrain, “There’s a lot of machinery moving around and many unmarked hazards,” Plack said.

Those seeking uphill access can see the latest policy by visiting vail.com or by calling 970-754-1023.

“We know everyone is excited to return to Vail Mountain, but it’s crucial folks remember that uphill traffic is currently closed,” Plack said.