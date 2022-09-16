Vagneur: Stories for the ages

I’d had a good week of hucking off various jumps and was feeling pretty good about myself. I’d spotted a small cliff off to the side of the upcoming above-timberline route and, with excitement in my heart, was the only one to veer off that direction.

Flying through the air was fun until I landed on a rock band barely visible under the snow. My skis stopped, I didn’t and I ended up a few yards farther down the slope. Struggling to get back to my gear, uphill through chest-deep powder snow, was tiring and slow.

The chopper, getting impatient, waited a minute or so and then took off, destination unknown.

It’s a long walk home out there in the Selkirk and Monashee wildernesses, no civilization in sight and the best I could do was sit and wait. The good group I was with went somewhere, made a run and then came back to get me. Whew! All good, all laughter, all around.

You couldn’t write a column about that, I reckon, and there are other things that have happened that can’t justify a full write-up on the opinion pages, but they might be fun to mention.





Down in Bear Creek, I was cutting trail, clearing downed timber out of the way. I’d tied the horses up and proceeded on foot, down through a tangled mess with my trusty chainsaw.

I looked to check the horses and saw them pawing and stomping around in a nervous fashion (very unusual). My first thought was that a bear was in the neighborhood and let him come on. After all, I was armed with a chainsaw. The creek is appropriately named.

I’d saw a bit, then take a look at the horses. Every time I’d quit cutting, the sound of an elk bugling and raising hell off in the timber could be heard. Cut, listen. Cut, listen.

Sure enough, that elk was focused on the purr of my chainsaw and was calling me out. Oh boy, this was worse than a bear in my mind. The horses were getting more agitated, and it occurred to me that maybe we should put a lid on it for the day.

As we left the area and rode through the timber, we hit on the area where the elk had been bugling and snorting. The ground was torn up, small shrubs had been traumatized and, clearly, the mighty bull had taken great exception to our presence. In the words of wildlife nomenclature, he may have been crazy, although our luck was blessed as the chainsaw had been safely stored in a packhorse pannier.

When we were young — I must have been 10 or 11, my cousin Don Stapleton about 13 or 14 — we’d been recruited to rope unbranded calves, horseback, ones born late or missed at spring branding. They were usually big honkers, 700 or 800 pounds, and we’d rope them by the neck, dally around the saddle horn and drag them into a special wooden chute where the adults could administer the rites of passage. We loved that job.

While we waited for things to get organized, Don and I sneaked into Granddad’s kitchen cupboards, cut off a slice of tobacco chew apiece; and, just about the time we got the spit and tobacco mixture going good, my dad burst through the back door, wondering where the hell we were.

Reflexively, I swallowed my chew (I think Don was smarter) just so I could answer my dad. In any case, we were both a couple of sick cowboys roping calves, dragging them to the fire, suffering the aroma of burning hair and fighting off the poisonous stomach results of those inexperienced in the fine art of chewing tobacco.

For those who occasionally request more soft porn, there was the time the regional accountants from an S&P Fortune 500 company, for which I was a manager, chose Aspen as a “working” co-ed get-together.

Naturally, yours truly was elected to be a tour guide of sorts, and, as the evening wore on, I suggested we hit the Woody Creek Tavern as a night cap on the evening. Being a regular customer in those days, and, as the traditional 11 p.m. closing-hour approached, a call to the friendly bartender mentioning I was bringing a group of 15-20 people brought the following response: “Just knock on the window when you get here.”

Before long, we were ensconced within the four walls, the door locked behind us, having a very relaxed good time. What possessed us is indeterminate (You know how those things go), but a young woman from the group, a good-looker I barely knew (at the time), ended up dancing on the bar with me, both of us naked. Not exactly naked. I had my cowboy boots on.

That was in the days before Aspen became civilized.

Tony Vagneur writes here on Saturdays and welcomes your comments at ajv@sopris.net .