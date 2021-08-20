USC Shoah Foundation and Aspen Film host two-night event

The documentary film “Final Account” will screen Tuesday at the Isis Theatre in a free presentation by the USC Shoah Foundation. Courtesy photo



The USC Shoah Foundation is will present two nights of film screenings and discussions in Aspen on Monday and Tuesday.

The feature film “My Name is Sara” will open the events Monday at the Isis Theatre. Based on the true story of 13-year-old Sara Góralnik, who, after escaping a Jewish Ghetto in Poland and losing her family at the outset of the Holocaust, hides in plain sight, passing as an Orthodox Christian.

The 7 p.m. screening will be followed by a panel discussion with producers Mickey Shapiro, Andy Intrater and producer/director Steven Oritt, moderated by Shoah Foundation executive director Stephen D. Smith.

Tuesday night will feature “Final Account,” a documentary filmed over the course of 10 years that shares never-before-seen interviews with the last living generation of people to have participated in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. A Q&A with Smith will follow the screening.

“This is the fourth summer we’ve brought USC Shoah Foundation key programs like this to Aspen,” Shoah executive committee member and longtime Aspen resident Melinda Goldrich said. “I have been moved each time by the community’s interest and understanding of the mission to use testimony to build empathy and understanding to counter hate. I am so pleased that we have two powerful films for this year’s activities, especially during a time where the subject matter is unfortunately increasingly relevant.”

The events are free but registration is required, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door. More info at aspenfilm.org.