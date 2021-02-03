Uphilling will be restricted Thursday at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands
Aspen Skiing Co. anticipates avalanche mitigation after heavy snowfall
Aspen Skiing Co. will prohibit uphilling at Aspen Mountain and not allow it before lifts start spinning at Aspen Highlands on Thursday in anticipation of avalanche mitigation.
No limitations will be placed on uphilling at Buttermilk or Snowmass, Skico said in an announcement.
“We have seen shallow snowpack this season, coupled with warm temperatures and potential heavy snowfall, the patrol will be mitigating potential for avalanche and slides in the areas,” Skico said in the announcement.
The limits on uphilling at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands are anticipated to be in place only on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Uphilling will be restricted Thursday at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands
The anticipated snowfall will require avalanche mitigation at the ski areas Thursday, so Aspen Skiing Co. will prohibit uphilling at Aspen Mountain and restrict it at Aspen Highlands.