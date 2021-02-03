Uphilling will be restricted Thursday at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands

Aspen Skiing Co. will prohibit uphilling at Aspen Mountain and not allow it before lifts start spinning at Aspen Highlands on Thursday in anticipation of avalanche mitigation.

No limitations will be placed on uphilling at Buttermilk or Snowmass, Skico said in an announcement.

“We have seen shallow snowpack this season, coupled with warm temperatures and potential heavy snowfall, the patrol will be mitigating potential for avalanche and slides in the areas,” Skico said in the announcement.

The limits on uphilling at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands are anticipated to be in place only on Thursday.