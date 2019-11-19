Uphillers at Ajax will have to take a break this week

Aspen Mountain will be closed to uphill traffic starting Thursday through early Saturday morning as crews get the mountain ready for Saturday’s opening day.

With 3 feet of snow falling in October at the Aspen resorts, uphillers have been able to skin and ski Aspen Mountain as well as the other resorts in the area.

Aspen Skiing Co. sent out an email Tuesday warning of the upcoming closure and said there will be signs at the base.

Snowmass, which also starts spinning lifts Saturday, will remain open to uphill traffic this week, Skico said.

Skico announced Monday that Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open Saturday with skiing on the lower parts of the mountain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas around the Elk Mountains. The advisory, which is from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday, calls for 6 to 12 inches of snow above 8,500 feet.

A Skico official said Monday if the top of Aspen Mountain picks up 6 inches or more of snow before Saturday, additional terrain at the top of the mountain could open. Skico announced 75 acres would be open at Ajax off the Little Nell and Bell Mountain lifts and 60 acres at Snowmass, mainly off the Village Express midway station.