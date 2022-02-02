Uphill breakfasts return Friday

Three friends skin up Tiehack before opening day of Buttermilk in Aspen on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The Friday morning uphill Breakfast Club at Buttermilk resumes this week and runs through April 4, according to a news release.

The Cliffhouse restaurant at the top of Buttermilk Mountain will offer a selection of breakfast items like oatmeal and yogurt as well as the choice of either fried rice with a farm egg or French toast with bacon. The offerings will be available from 8:45-10 a.m.

The breakfasts were initially set to resume in January but were postponed as a precaution during the latest COVID-19 surge.

For the first breakfast of the season, the Ute Mountaineer will offer free uphill ski rentals to participants as well as free prize giveaways.

The free rentals can be picked up at the Ute Mountaineer shop in downtown Aspen after 2 p.m. Thursday and must be returned by Friday at noon for the promotion. A credit card is required for a security deposit and all rentals must have the user present to sign a waiver; the Ute expects to run out of rentals on Thursday afternoon. For additional details, visit UteMountaineer.com/eventscalendar/uphill-social-hosted-by-ute-mountaineer .





The breakfast is presented by Smartwater and several local partners: Ute Mountaineer, Aspen Alpine Guides and the city of Aspen.

Uphillers must wear an uphill pass and strap on the climb to the restaurant. For more information, visit AspenSnowmass.com/visit/events/friday-morning-uphill-breakfast-club .