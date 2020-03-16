Updated schedule changes, closures in Aspen area

A sign explains the Aspen Thrift Shop’s closure due to the coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Update 7:58 a.m. — LIFT-UP has postponed service from all pantries until Thursday, March 19. “LIFT-UP leadership will use this time to meet with City and County officials to form a plan to move ahead,” the nonprofit said.

“Our top priority remains to keep our volunteers, staff and clients safe through this time while also being able to provide services. The temporary pause will allow us assess the situation, get advice and plan for the future,” said Executive Director Angela Mills.

The following list of coronavirus-related closures and announcements is current as of 7:35 a.m. March 16. Send updated closure information and business changes to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.

• Motorists can park free in the downtown core for up to four hours beginning Monday, and free residential parking is now three hours at a time. Parking downtown from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. remains prohibited seven days a week.

• The free Downtowner service and Car-to-Go programs are suspended until further notice, as well as the Direct Highlands and Galena Street Shuttle.

• Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has is enacted its Phase 1 service reductions, which will affect upvalley and downvalley express buses, downvalley direct buses to and from Snowmass Village, Hogback commuter buses and Snowmass, Buttermilk and Highland’s skier shuttles. RFTA advises passengers to visit http://www.rfta.com to view its modified schedules for schedule changes.

• Ute Mountaineer and the Aspen Cross Country Center are indefinitely closed as of Monday, March 16. The Snowmass XC is closed for the season.

• Colorado Mountain College campuses and administrative offices will be closed to students and staff until 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. However, residence halls and dining halls will be open. In a news release last week, CMC announced that residence halls remained open through spring break, but dining halls were closed until Sunday night. Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs and Leadville CMC campuses each have residence halls.

• CylcleBar in Aspen is closed indefinitey.

• Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has temporarily closed the Pool, Spa of the Rockies and Athletic Club, as well as The Grill and The Shop through March 22.

• L’Hostaria Ristorante in downtown Aspen is closed indefinitely.

• Aspen CrossFit is closed until further notice. It will re-evaluate its operations March 22.

• All masses and parish activities at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen are cancelled until further notice. More information at http://www.stmaryaspen.org.

• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the Aspen Community Church and St. Mary Catholic Church are canceled. Meetings, capped under 50 people, are scheduled at the Christ Episcopal Church on Mondays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at noon and 7 p.m.

• Early Learning Center of Aspen has cancelled school from March 16-20.

• Ann Korologos Gallery and Andy Taylor have cancelled the March 19th opening reception of Western Moods: Andy Taylor. The exhibition be viewed in person during gallery hours (Tuesday – Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by appointment or through the https://korologosgallery.com.

• Crown Mountain Park District has closed all organized sports practices and games at the park until at least April 9.

• Crystal River Theater in Carbondale is closed indefinitely.

• Aspen School District classes are closed March 16-20 as well as for spring break from March 23-30.

• The Aspen Art Museum will be closed through March 31, according to spokeswoman KristinAnn Janishefski, who added “we will reassess as new information becomes available.”

• Wheeler Opera House is closed until at least March 31.

• Aspen Recreation Center, Red Brick Gym, Aspen Ice Garden, the golf simulator at Aspen Golf Club and Red Brick Center for the Arts are closed until March 31 and those closures may be extended. As well, the Aspen Youth Center, a privately run nonprofit that operates from the ARC, is closed until at least March 31.

• Classes in the Aspen Recreation Center, Red Brick Gym and Red Brick Center for the Arts will not resume until April 15.

• Non-mandatory city advisory board and commissions will stop meeting through April 15.

• The city will be issuing no new event permits until April 15. The city will be re-evaluating event permits that have already been issued, which may be subject to further consideration.

• Aspen Shortsfest, originally scheduled for March 31 through April 5, is canceled. The organization is considering a virtual presentation of the festival and will have updates on the matter. Those who purchased tickets in advance can contact the Wheeler Box Office for refund information at 970-920-5770 locally or toll-free at 866-449-0464.

• The KDNK community radio concert and live remote broadcast with Pure Weed and Handshake Moments set for Friday at the Aspen Art Museum is canceled. The concert with Handshake Moments will still take place at the KDNK station in Carbondale as a live broadcast from 6 to 7 p.m., but is not open to the public.

• Aspen Shakti’s physical studio space is temporarily closed.

• The St. Patrick’s Dinner, which is hosted by St. Mary Catholic Church and set for March 17 at Bumps Restaurant, is canceled.

• Aspen Chapel has suspended all social gatherings until further notice, and will live stream its Sunday service while offering its weekly classes via Zoom. No in-person gatherings will be held,

• The Aspen Historical Society has temporarily closed public access to the Wheeler/Stallard Museum and the archive building. It also has suspended its public tour schedule and has postponed upcoming events until further notice.

• The Aspen Thrift Shop is temporarily closed and is not accepting donations. “Many of our volunteers are in the at-risk population and/or taking care of those that are,” the nonprofit said. “Though we consistently make every effort to keep our shop clean, anyone familiar with the Thrift Shop understands it would be impossible to wipe and sanitize every item and surface.”

