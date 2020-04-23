Updated Aspen Music Festival concert schedule includes Renée Fleming in Benedict Music Tent on July 19
The Aspen Music Festival and School mailed its updated summer calendar to concert-goers last week, reflecting rescheduled programs from the canceled first two weeks of the season.
The season’s opening Sunday concert on July 19 is now scheduled to include soprano Renée Fleming performing with the Aspen Festival Orchestra, moving from its previous July 5 date, in the Benedict Music Tent. The concert is to include Fleming performing scenes from Strauss’ “Capriccio” and Kevin Puts’ Georgia O’Keefe-inspired “Letters from Georgia.”
Fleming’s master class has also been rescheduled for July 21, moving from its July 14 date.
Other changes to the previously announced concert schedule include a new July 17 Aspen Chamber Symphony concert in the Tent with conductor James Conlon, violinist Benjamin Beilman, cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan.
The festival’s production run of the opera “The Magic Flute” at the Wheeler Opera House has moved from a three-performance mid-July run to two Aug. 20 and 22. While the opera adaptation of “The Grapes of Wrath” has moved from those dates to one July 27 performance.
The cabaret show “I’m in the Mood for Love” has moved up one week to July 20, while the collaboration with Theatre Aspen, “The Sound of Music: In Concert,” is still scheduled for Aug. 3 in the Tent.
In addition to those events, several concerts have been added, moved and canceled. A complete list of the changes, as well as the full summer calendar, is online at aspenmusicfestival.com.
